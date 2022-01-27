VOX POP: Have You Noticed An Increase In The Price Of Essential Items In Malta Recently?

Lovin Malta hit the streets to listen to what people have to say about inflation in Malta, and whether shoppers are starting to feel the pinch.

People from all walks of life have expressed their concern at the rising prices, with stagnant wages seemingly staying in the same place while prices of everyday things soar.

Whether it’s buying groceries or other essential goods, the cost of living is well on the rise in Malta, with forecasts predicting that they will continue to do so throughout the current year.

The majority of people that gave their comments expressed that the cost of living is going up at a quick pace, and some even highlighted their concerns.

Milk and bread were often mentioned, as prices have continued to rise for products falling within the category of daily essentials. Many also mentioned products related to cleaning, such as detergent and washing soap.

Some also mentioned the increase of €1.75c per week that was recently given to cover the cost of living, saying that it is definitely not enough to do so.

A woman said that the best way she can gauge the increase in prices is by the extra €10 that she has been spending on her weekly grocery haul.

“If I used to spend €33, now I spent €43,” she explained.

Another woman said that he hopes that the industries in place do not take advantage of the rising prices and mess around with essential products, speaking of the moral and mental effects that this would have on society.

