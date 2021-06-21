WATCH: As Malta Waits With Bated Breath, FATF Publishes Suspenseful Video Featuring Guns And Drugs

As Malta waits to find out whether it will be grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the organisation itself has teased people with a dramatic new video about financial crime.

From shots of a hooded man about to fire a gun to clips of heroin needles and people furtively counting cash, the FATF video could pass off as a trailer to a 90s thriller.

However, it’s intended to stress the importance of tackling financial crime, and the message could have serious implications for Malta.