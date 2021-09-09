WATCH: As Rosianne Cutajar Greek Party Video Goes Viral, MP Says Attempt To Embarrass Her Failed

With 60,000 views on TikTok, a video of Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar dancing at a Mykonos beach club to celebrate her birthday is going pretty viral.

Cutajar has now spoken up about the video, claiming that the person who had uploaded it to TikTok did so to embarrass her and that this attempt failed.

“They thought they could embarrass me because I was filmed in an establishment having fun with my friends,” she told Lovin Malta.

“The attempt failed as can be seen by the hundreds of comments in my favour.”