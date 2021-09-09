WATCH: As Rosianne Cutajar Greek Party Video Goes Viral, MP Says Attempt To Embarrass Her Failed
With 60,000 views on TikTok, a video of Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar dancing at a Mykonos beach club to celebrate her birthday is going pretty viral.
Cutajar has now spoken up about the video, claiming that the person who had uploaded it to TikTok did so to embarrass her and that this attempt failed.
“They thought they could embarrass me because I was filmed in an establishment having fun with my friends,” she told Lovin Malta.
“The attempt failed as can be seen by the hundreds of comments in my favour.”
@nofear0902
##nofear0902 ##maltapolitics ##mp ##memberofparlament
In fact, several people defended Cutajar after the video was published, arguing that she has a right to enjoy her life, while others criticised her over the lavishness of the occasion.
“Politicians are normal people and have their own lives too,” Cutajar said. “Life is too short not to enjoy it with our loved ones; that is the mindset with which I have always lived my life.”
On a lighter note, she added that had she known she was going to be filmed, she’d have taken some dance lessons before the party.
“My dance moves are still too robotic after clubs were closed due to COVID-19,” she noted.
