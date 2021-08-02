WATCH: Bulletproof’s Documentary ‘The 1,000km Run for Rebecca’ Premieres This Wednesday

Bulletproof Malta will be releasing a documentary this Wednesday highlighting the efforts of Tommy Wallbank, the Maltese youth who raised over €7,000 for charity in memory of Rebecca Zammit Lupi in a charity run of 1,000km.

Tommy’s ‘Run For Becca’ campaign started with him pledging to run 1km for every €5 donated. Over the course of a gruelling two and a half months, Tommy inspired countless people across Malta with his actions.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi passed away in January 2021 from cancer. She was a beloved Maltese student and dance fanatic who had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2019, a rare form of bone cancer.

‘Run For Becca’ raised funds for the Maltese NGO Puttinu Cares, so that it may continue to support adults and children suffering from cancer.