WATCH: Bulletproof’s Documentary ‘The 1,000km Run for Rebecca’ Premieres This Wednesday
Bulletproof Malta will be releasing a documentary this Wednesday highlighting the efforts of Tommy Wallbank, the Maltese youth who raised over €7,000 for charity in memory of Rebecca Zammit Lupi in a charity run of 1,000km.
Tommy’s ‘Run For Becca’ campaign started with him pledging to run 1km for every €5 donated. Over the course of a gruelling two and a half months, Tommy inspired countless people across Malta with his actions.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi passed away in January 2021 from cancer. She was a beloved Maltese student and dance fanatic who had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2019, a rare form of bone cancer.
‘Run For Becca’ raised funds for the Maltese NGO Puttinu Cares, so that it may continue to support adults and children suffering from cancer.
In this new documentary, The 1000km Run for Rebecca, viewers will be able to see Tommy’s journey throughout the campaign.
Going live this Wednesday, it will also feature special appearances by Darrin Zammit Lupi and Fabio Spiteri.
A famous photojournalist, Darrin won the Yannis Behrakis international photojournalism award for the moving and emotional project he made documenting his late 15-year-old daughter’s fight with cancer entitled: ‘The first photo I ever took of my daughter and the last’.
Published by Reuters, the project contains pictures of Zammit Lupi and his daughter as she battled the aggressive form of bone cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his emotional acceptance speech for the award, Zammit Lupi explained that he’d started taking these photos in the early stages when there was still a belief she would make it, “when there was still such a thing as hope”.
