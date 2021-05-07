WATCH: Coast Road’s New Speed Cameras Officially Installed With 60 Km/Hr Speed Limit
The Coast Road has officially seen the installation of four new speed cameras, nearly two months after the initial announcement.
These cameras have come in response to a trend of several horrific road accidents that have occurred across the road over the past few years. According to official figures, the Coast Road is Malta’s most dangerous road.
In total, between 2010 and 2018, the Coast Road saw six deaths and over 70 grievous injuries occur – citing the clear need for better road safety measures to prevent more tragedies from happening.
In a video captured by Michael Scerri and subsequently shared by Simon DeBono, one of the speed cameras that has been installed can clearly be seen on the Coast Road, located in front of Għallis Tower at the bend just before you head towards the Salina Bay Hotel.
The speed limit at these cameras is now also revealed to be at 60 km/hr, which has garnered much criticism and confusion by social media users.
Nevertheless, when considering the number of accidents that have happened across the Coast Road over the years, it is doubtless to say that these speed cameras are necessary; though some may also argue that speed cameras alone will not be enough to prevent future accidents.
How do you feel about these speed cameras? Let us know in the comments