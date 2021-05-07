WATCH: Coast Road’s New Speed Cameras Officially Installed With 60 Km/Hr Speed Limit

The Coast Road has officially seen the installation of four new speed cameras, nearly two months after the initial announcement.

These cameras have come in response to a trend of several horrific road accidents that have occurred across the road over the past few years. According to official figures, the Coast Road is Malta’s most dangerous road.

In total, between 2010 and 2018, the Coast Road saw six deaths and over 70 grievous injuries occur – citing the clear need for better road safety measures to prevent more tragedies from happening.