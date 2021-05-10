WATCH: Did You See Those Strange Moving Lights In The Night Sky? Malta Sees Elon Musk’s Satellites Once Again

It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but for five minutes on Saturday night streaks of light slowly travelled across the night sky. Don’t worry, this was not a UFO fleet sailing by Malta and it wasn’t some sort of meteor shower either – it was Elon Musk’s satellites.

While the business magnate dazzled on America’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), his SpaceX company’s Starlink satellites darted across Malta’s skyline.

The satellites found their way across Malta’s skies after SpaceX launched on 4th May, which saw a total of 60 Starlink satellites released as part of their 10th lift-off in the project that seeks to surround the globe with an internet constellation.

The project seeks to be able to meet the needs of countless consumers across Earth, offering low latency services and connections to the internet among countless other benefits. By the end of the project, there should be around 42,000 Starlink Satellites across Earth’s lower orbit.