WATCH: Did You See Those Strange Moving Lights In The Night Sky? Malta Sees Elon Musk’s Satellites Once Again
It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but for five minutes on Saturday night streaks of light slowly travelled across the night sky. Don’t worry, this was not a UFO fleet sailing by Malta and it wasn’t some sort of meteor shower either – it was Elon Musk’s satellites.
While the business magnate dazzled on America’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), his SpaceX company’s Starlink satellites darted across Malta’s skyline.
The satellites found their way across Malta’s skies after SpaceX launched on 4th May, which saw a total of 60 Starlink satellites released as part of their 10th lift-off in the project that seeks to surround the globe with an internet constellation.
The project seeks to be able to meet the needs of countless consumers across Earth, offering low latency services and connections to the internet among countless other benefits. By the end of the project, there should be around 42,000 Starlink Satellites across Earth’s lower orbit.
Viewers in Malta were met with the sight of these satellites being launched as they made their journey into Earth’s low orbit, around 60 times closer than the average satellite.
People in Tarxien, Golden Bay and everywhere in-between could spot these streaks of light shooting across the sky between 10.25pm and 10.35pm, moving from the South to the North of Malta for their duration.
Though only visible for five minutes, and harder to capture in their full splendour on film, it is a clear sign of the future as the Starlink satellites continue to be established as the next step to satellite technology.
This was also not the first time that Malta saw such an event streaking across our skies. In April 2020, a perfectly aligned, string of lights was sited above the skies of Żabbar to the amazement and even surprise of many at the time.
Did you see the satellites?