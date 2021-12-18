WATCH: Fire Engine Rushes To Żurrieq As Parked Car Burns In The Early Hours Of The Morning

Żurrieq’s overnight quiet was punctured by loud horns, sirens and the crackling of fire in the early hours of Saturday morning as a parked car went up in flames.

The incident, which happened at just around three in the morning on Vjal il-Blue Grotto, was captured by a resident in footage sent to Lovin Malta.

“I woke up to the sound of something burning,” the person told Lovin Malta. “In less than five minutes, a police officer was on the scene.”

At one point in the video, drivers passing by the main road are instructed by the officer to start honking their horns, with the sound quickly piercing the quiet morning.

“He wanted to wake up residents to let them know what was happening,” the person filming told Lovin Malta.

Within some 25 minutes of the first call, a fire engine arrived onsite, with the parked car’s blaze quickly being dealt with.

And while Malta Police confirmed with this newsroom that no one was injured, an investigation into what led to the overnight blaze is still underway.

