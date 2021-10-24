WATCH: From Nanniet In Balconies To Pigeons In Pjazez, This Is The Raw Beauty Of Valletta 

Videographer Keith Dimech has now shot and produced a video showcasing the capital city in all its everyday glory.

There can be no doubting that Valletta has earned its spot as one of Europe’s true architectural gems. Packed with history, tradition, nightlife and delicious eateries, Malta’s capital city is the island’s beating heart.

In his short video, Dimech manages to capture some of the quaint moments of Valletta life – from the common sight of elderly women hanging their laundry on the balconies, to the splendour of the three Tritons gracing the fountain at the city’s entrance, to wedding bells ringing on a couple’s special day.

Dimech is the newest member of Lovin Malta’s video department and we look forward to producing more cutting-edge content with him in the months ahead.

