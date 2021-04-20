WATCH: Għadira Drift? BMW Doing Donuts In New Car Park Goes Viral Online

A TikTok of a BMW drifting around the new Għadira carpark late at night has gone viral online.

The video, uploaded by user saidways, has received over 20,000 views online, with many praising the driver for his skill and control as he navigates around the newly-inaugurated carpark.

One user even admitted that he didn’t mind such activity given that drift enthusiasts don’t have a local track where they can express themselves.

The parking lot, which has space for 350 cars, was inaugurated just last month by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

In the video, the BMW can be seen drifting around an empty Għadira car park late at night along with the caption “putting the king in parKING”.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the police to see if an investigation has been launched.

