WATCH: Ghosts Of Panama Past? Here’s Jon Mallia Explaining This Week’s Political Shitstorm… Back In 2017

Before he took up the Kaxxaturi mantle, Jon Mallia had filmed this 13-minute video breaking down everything you need to know about the then-breaking Panama Papers story.

Chen Cheng, Enemalta, Macbridge, money-laundering, corruption… if you feel like Malta has been here before, it’s because we have. If you find yourself completely confused and new to all this, though, allow a four-year-old video to uncannily explain it all.

And while some names like Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Brian Tonna have been coming up in conversations for years now, other more obscure ones like Chen Cheng might’ve felt brand new for some people this week.

But wouldn’t you know, we’ve still been here before. All the way back in 2017. At least.

So if you’ve been meaning to refresh your memory on what Shanghai Electric is, who opened what in Panama, and the worrying timeline it all happened in, buckle up.

