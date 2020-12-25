WATCH: Goal-Scoring Wonderkid Haley Bugeja, The Future Of Maltese Football

Haley Bugeja is a 16-year-old wonderkid from Birkirkara who knows how to play football better than anyone we’ve seen before for her age, boy or girl.

The rising star has shown an incredible amount of promise and talent and the whole nation has been glued to her every move ever since she made her incredible debut for Serie A Femminile side Sassuolo earlier this year.

Since then, she’s become one of the top goal scorers in the league and has cemented her place in the starting line up for the team. She’s also dominated in the international arena and has claimed the title of the first Maltese woman player to score a hattrick in an international competition and the youngest woman player ever to score a hattrick at a EURO qualifiers tournament.

Haley Bugeja is the real deal and she’s setting the stage for a more prosperous future for Maltese football. She’s also helping break conventional sports boundaries and is showing the nation that girls can do it better than boys.

But who is the 16-year-old girl scoring Maradona-esque goals? How did she start out playing football and how did she become so good?

Lovin Malta met with Bugeja to find out more about the girl behind the ball and we got her to show us some of her skills too.

Check out the full interview below:

Tag someone who needs some inspiration