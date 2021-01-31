WATCH: Gozo Goes Viral After Streamer Miraculously Pinpoints Country In Geography Game

The latest internet trend involves playing a geography game where you try to guess a country by walking its streets on Google Maps.

And one Twitch streamer and TikToker managed to identify not Malta, but Gozo in just a matter of seconds.

Sunkencity64 was playing ‘GeoGuessr’ when he found himself in the middle of a Gozitan farm, but it didn’t take long for the British streamer to figure it out.

At first, his instinct went straight to Malta, a place he claims he has been to many times, but after a couple of seconds looking around, he changes his mind and settles with Gozo.

“This is Malta one hundred per cent. I’ve been to Malta enough times to know this. Actually, this might be Gozo. Does Gozo have coverage?” he said.

The video left many perplexed at the Twitch streamer’s genius who managed to guess the small country of Gozo from a Google Map image, especially when many people don’t even know that Gozo exists.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the video has since gone viral with over 1.3 million views…. that’s more views than people in Gozo and Malta combined.

Earlier this year, two of the world’s biggest YouTube gamers found themselves in a similar situation after landing on a Swieqi street. Unfortunately, they didn’t get anywhere close to guessing and failed miserably, mistaking Malta for Greece.

