WATCH: ‘Iġri, Iġri!’ – Panicked Maltese Mother Barges Into Her 12-Year-Old Son’s Bedroom For Best Reason Possible

Hearing your mother shout and sprint into your room in a panicked frenzy is sure to set off alarm bells, but for one genius Maltese TikToker, it was the beginning of a hilarious prank on her 12-year-old son.

Graziella Darmanin took to the popular social media plaftorm earlier this month to reshare one of her earliest recorded videos, a prank on her son Kealen. And it seems to have been a good call, because the young mother has already managed to amass over 44,000 views on the repost.

The video kicks off with the 12-year-old boy quietly chilling on his bed… but things quickly get hectic when Graziella barges in shouting his name.

“Run, run!” the mother desperately shouts, pushing and pulling the boy down the house’s corridor. “What’s wrong?!” the boy answers loudly at one point.

But when he gets to the bathroom, Graziella quickly calms down, telling him, “You just need to shower, thanks,” closing the door in his face.

The hilarious video has steadily racked up tens of thousands of views, which is far more than 715 it had managed to gather back in March. And with over 1,400 reactions and 40 comments, we’re willing to bet it’s only going to get better for Graziella and her viral prank!

