WATCH LIVE: Architect Of Malta’s Cannabis Reform Interviewed On Xarabank

Alex Scerri Herrera, one of the lawyers who worked on Malta’s cannabis reform White Paper, is being interviewed by Peppi Azzopardi on Xarabank.

The cannabis White Paper, presented by Prime Minister Robert Abela last month, will allow people to grow up to four cannabis plants, decriminalize possession of up to 7g and stop these users from getting arrested, and set up a new cannabis authority.

It is also expected to establish a place where people will be able to legally purchase cannabis, although the government is awaiting the outcome of the ongoing public consultation process before pronouncing itself in this regard.

Tag someone who needs to tune in to this episode!