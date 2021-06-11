WATCH LIVE: Outspoken Film Director Mario Philip Azzopardi Interviewed On Xarabank

Maltese-Canadian film and TV director Mario Philip Azzopardi has been interviewed by Peppi Azzopardi on Xarabank right now and you can watch it below.

Born in 1950, Azzopardi has worked on over 400 films, with one of his first being Il-Gaġġa, the first Maltese language novel to be turned into a full-length film.

He emigrated to Canada in 1977 after a satirical play he wrote was banned for being too offensive, but has since moved back to Malta.

In his interview, Azzopardi speaks about the state of Maltese TV drama and announces that he will be producing a play about assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia called Ix-Xiħa (The Old Woman).

He is also questioned about his claims that Nationalist MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa betrayed Malta by discussing the country’s rule of law issues at the European Parliament.

