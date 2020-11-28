WATCH: Look Out Below! Viral Tower Crane Operator Returns For Dizzying TikTok Descending Malta’s Tallest Building

Scared of heights? Well, you might want to look away for this one. After going viral earlier this year for his TikToks atop Malta’s tallest building, tower crane operator Renato Mizzi has returned with new slew of clips as his work-adventure came to an end.

Mizzi had been sharing dizzying views from the crane working on Paceville’s Mercury House Tower for most of 2020. But with the tower’s summit now reached and his crane dismantled, the young operator uploaded a set of final TikToks from the top… including one of himself going down!

“Many people asked me how I go down from the crane cabin,” Mizzi said in a TikTok uploaded earlier this week, sharing the nausea-inducing clip from the top of a box-lift.

In another TikTok uploaded in October which has itself gathered nearly 40,000 views, Mizzi actually shared his very last day from the cabin. So many days and clips later, the experience must’ve definitely been very bittersweet for him. “Thank God for always being with me,” Mizzi said, sharing the impressive views atop the still-under-construction Zaha Hadid tower.

“That was the tallest crane that’s ever exsited on the face of this island, and I used to operate it alone from inside that cabin,” Mizzi told Lovin Malta, visibly proud of the insane achievement.