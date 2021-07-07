WATCH: Lovin Streats Explores Valletta’s Vibrant And Lively Strait Street By Night
Lovin Streats returns to explore yet another iconic street brimming with culture and delicious food. Episode two takes viewers to the iconic Strait Street in Valletta, exploring the vibrant road’s nightlife.
Once a notorious and boisterous red-light district during the time of the British, Strait Street has seen neglect since Malta’s independence. Yet, recent years has seen a renaissance as Strait Street’s colourful and vibrant history comes alive once more.
A hidden backstreet in Valletta, 2021 has seen this iconic road come alive with live music, vintage vibes and some very mouth-watering food.
This episode of Lovin Streats was filmed at night, with host Johnathan Cilia exploring Strait Street's bars, clubs and restaurants.
As the first episode Lovin Malta has filmed at night, host Johnathan Cilia explored a Strait Street brimming with music and life. One that was once more embracing its boisterous past while stepping into the modern era.
In particular, the area of Strait Street known as The Gut has seen a revival thanks to VBL Group. After years of being a dead zone at one end of Strait Street, the Maltese company stepped up to invest and rejuvenate the area.
Today, The Gut boasts five epic restaurants that have helped bring this part of Strait Street back to life. It’s got a variety of different cuisine, stylish cocktails and groovy music – offering something everyone can enjoy.
