WATCH: Maltese Adventurer Explores Breath-Taking Ruined Villa In Kalkara

This site is quite easily visible from the ground, yet the true scope of this abandoned villa is far more than it seems. Rather, the villa quite literally is like an iceberg – what you can see easily is only a fraction of what there truly is to see.

The property is located in the vicinity of Rinella Bay and just a few hundred metres from the Roman Gothic Cemetery – just below Villa Bichi itself, which is today known as the head office of Heritage Malta.

Maltese adventurer Pierre Farrugia has once more brought a spotlight upon one of Malta’s lesser-known sites. This time, Farrugia has captured the lost majesty of an abandoned 18th-century villa near Villa Bichi.

What is particularly important to note about this site, is the fact that it is not well-preserved. As such, anyone wishing to explore the area themselves should do so with extreme caution.

This especially applies to not venturing to any of the upstairs areas as the structure may be unstable.



According to the Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara, which seeks to preserve and document the history of the area, the land where this abandoned villa stands today was once owned by the Bichi family. Said family of nobles then leased the land to Carlo Zammit in 1744 to build three villas with gardens.

Of all the stunning and interesting finds in the villa, Farrugia came across what appeared to be the remains of a human femur bone.

Promptly after his time exploring, a formal police report was filed and the police opened an investigation.

It is possible that the bone came from the nearby Roman Gothic cemetery which lies around 150m away.

This is only the latest of Farrugia’s explorations though. Previously, he has explored sites such as the Royal Navy Hospital’s tunnels, kayaked around Għar Lapsi and even Dar Ta’ Pultu in Birżebbuġa.

You can check all of his videos out on his YouTube channel here.

What did you think of the Villa? Let us know in the comments