WATCH: Maltese Man Builds Slick And Stylish Guitar Out Of Wood For Prestigious Competition

Having been crafting guitars since he was 16, the 29-year-old has flourished in woodworking ever since. Now, Alfred Spiteri Hili has submitted a particularly stunning guitar for the prestigious Great Guitar Build-Off 2021 competition.

The art of woodwork is a vast and vibrant skill, able to create numerous beautiful creations. One Maltese man is highlighting his skill in creating slick and stylish guitars, bringing true artistry into the iconic instrument.

The competition offers a chance for less fortunate guitar builders to get access to free or subsidised tools, guitar kits or even Luthiery Courses.

Though the last guitar he built was over five years ago, it is easy to see from his custom design-build for the competition that Spiteri Hili has not lost his touch at all.

Looking at the beautiful guitar, it is easy to appreciate the stunning composition of colours that were put into the creation of the guitar, offering it a natural and raw wooden look while still boasting a very slick and stylish design.

Its shape also offers a unique style of guitar which creates an almost deconstructed look to the instrument, keeping the iconic silhouette of a guitar while giving the instrument his own twist in shape and style.