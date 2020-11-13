WATCH: Maltese TikToker Uses Joseph Muscat To Prove He’s Friends With Mega Celebs And, TBH, Same

د . إAEDSRر . س

Have you ever met a celebrity? I’m talking big leagues here. You know, maybe a Kardashian, or an Obama, or hey, even a Trump. Well, thanks to Joseph Muscat, one Maltese TikToker is basically besties with all of them. Basically.

Neil Farrugia’s latest TikTok has already amassed upwards of 27,000 views in less than a day, and all he did was use former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to prove how he’s technically friends with a bunch of celebs… especially, it seems, YouTube personality and make-up artist James Charles.

Making use of a popular meme format that tracks back celebrity’s photo-ops in a celeb version of a game of telephone, Farrugia only needed a selfie of himself with Malta’s former prime minister and a couple of degrees of separation to make the connection with super celebs like Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, and president-elect Joe Biden.

And of course, it all culminated in a Photoshopped snap of himself and James Charles on a jet ski. Beautiful.

