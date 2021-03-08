WATCH: Ministry Pays Tribute To Women Leading Malta’s Health Sector During Pandemic Crisis

For the past year, Malta has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic – and many of those in charge of our health and safety are not men, but women.

The empowering video features leaders in the essential sector, including the Charge Nurse at Mater Dei’s ITU and a Senior GP, discussing what they would like to see in their line of work, especially for women who work in the profession.

The video conveys a strong message about the hard work that healthcare workers have done throughout the pandemic, with many mothers being separated from their families for long periods of time to care for those in hospital.

The healthcare professionals discuss what they would like to see, both for their gender and for society, with some appealing to the public to take the vaccine and to work together so that children will once again be allowed to go outside and play without the fear of COVID-19.

More importantly, it shows the breadth of women who are in charge of key areas of Malta’s health sector, from doctors to architects, human resources to nurses.

