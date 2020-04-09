WATCH: Octopus Befriends Local Environmentalist In Heart-Warming Encounter

Raniero Borg, a local adventurer, environmentalist and advanced diver has released a video capturing his most recent dive around Malta, showing an endearing and close up encounter with a friendly octopus.

In the video, released on Facebook, audiences are greeted by an octopus swimming closely across the seafloor besides Raniero and his diving buddy, Richard Schembri.

The octopus can be seen dashing across the seabed as the divers follow – allowing them to get quite close. Viewing more of Malta’s marine biodiversity, viewers are also able to see a huge school of fish and even a lobster through the rocks and coral of the sea.