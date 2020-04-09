WATCH: Octopus Befriends Local Environmentalist In Heart-Warming Encounter
Raniero Borg, a local adventurer, environmentalist and advanced diver has released a video capturing his most recent dive around Malta, showing an endearing and close up encounter with a friendly octopus.
In the video, released on Facebook, audiences are greeted by an octopus swimming closely across the seafloor besides Raniero and his diving buddy, Richard Schembri.
The octopus can be seen dashing across the seabed as the divers follow – allowing them to get quite close. Viewing more of Malta’s marine biodiversity, viewers are also able to see a huge school of fish and even a lobster through the rocks and coral of the sea.
Raniero also took the time to highlight the importance of conserving and helping to care for our marine biodiversity.
“When you come across any wasteful materials whilst diving or snorkelling, please do act within the moment and take them up after your dive.”
This comes at a time when pollution in the Mediterranean Sea is becoming a particularly acute issue. A recent study revealed in the European Parliament found that every day, 730 tonnes of waste is dumped directly into the Mediterranean Sea, whilst 11,200 tonnes of plastics dumped in the environment eventually find their way into the Mediterranean as well.
