د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Roberta Metsola’s Journey To Becoming The First Vice President Of European Parliament Is Now Live

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The full feature documentary detailing Roberta Metsola’s journey to becoming the First Vice President of the European Parliament is now online.

From Gżira to the European Parliament, Metsola’s journey is an emotional and inspiring one that embodies the potential of a nation fighting for a spot at the table with the political giants of Europe. 

Check out “The First Vice” below.

Lovin Malta followed Metsola from her living room to the halls of the EU to get a unique insight into the life and mind of the EU’s first-ever Vice President of the European Parliament.

Metsola shows us what it takes to rise the ranks while juggling her responsibilities as a mother-of-four, a wife and a friend, all whilst representing Malta as an MEP on the main stage.

This documentary delves into the everyday life of one of the nation’s leading politicians. 

The documentary was funded by the European People’s Party.

What did you make of The First Vice? Let us know below

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘If We Close Children May Never Be Reunited With Their Families’ - One Maltese NGO In Madagascar Needs Your Help

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK