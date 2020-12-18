WATCH: Roberta Metsola’s Journey To Becoming The First Vice President Of European Parliament Is Now Live

The full feature documentary detailing Roberta Metsola’s journey to becoming the First Vice President of the European Parliament is now online.

From Gżira to the European Parliament, Metsola’s journey is an emotional and inspiring one that embodies the potential of a nation fighting for a spot at the table with the political giants of Europe.

Check out “The First Vice” below.

Lovin Malta followed Metsola from her living room to the halls of the EU to get a unique insight into the life and mind of the EU’s first-ever Vice President of the European Parliament.

Metsola shows us what it takes to rise the ranks while juggling her responsibilities as a mother-of-four, a wife and a friend, all whilst representing Malta as an MEP on the main stage.

This documentary delves into the everyday life of one of the nation’s leading politicians.

The documentary was funded by the European People’s Party.

What did you make of The First Vice? Let us know below