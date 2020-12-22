WATCH: Saħħa’s Dramatic Video Ahead Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival Has Us Hyped At A Freezer Opening

Apple’s latest iPhone. The PlayStation 5 finally being revealed. The season finale of The Mandalorian. All pale in comparison to the short video that Malta’s Health Ministry dropped last night ahead of this weekend’s arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve been preparing for months,” the video starts, of course accompanied by cinematic music and a classic dose of aerial drone shots over the Grand Harbour.

Quickly, though, the star of the show is revealed – a deep-freeze storage that opens, ready to take in the thousands of doses of the promised vaccine.

Hours before the video’s release, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that the first 10,000 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be arriving in Malta this Saturday. Wasting no time, the first people would be innoculated the following morning, starting with a nurse in Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit.

Following this arrival, new batches of the vaccine are set to arrive on the islands every Monday. Eventually, Malta is set to receive 1.6 million doses of different vaccines, including BioNTech-Pfizer and five other jabs secured by the EU.

The video, while less than one minute, is jam packed with overly dramatic music, shots of Malta’s health centres, and a crescendo befitting Christopher Nolan’s biggest blockbusters.

Of course, we’d be lying if we said the video didn’t hit us right in the feels. In fact, with everything that’s happened in the last couple of months, this might just be the most emotional video of 2020.

Who would’ve thought, just 365 days ago, that a shot of a freezer opening would have us feeling so many things?

