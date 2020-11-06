WATCH: This One Maltese TikTok About The US Election Just Racked Up Nearly Two Million Views

Millions of people are currently following American media more than usual as 2020’s Election Night turns into Election Week… and one Maltese TikToker has managed to capitalise on it big time.

With Donald Trump’s numbers consistently dwindling and the rest of the world already meming the whole thing to oblivion, Kersten Pirotta took to TikTok yesterday to upload his own take of the situation in Northern Ameirca – and what the other continents make of it.

And in less than 24 hours, the hilarious TikTok has managed to rack up nearly two million views.

And it’s pretty easy to see why, too – in between the perfect lip synching and flawless editing, the TikTok has everything you could ever hope for. Not to mention the fact that it’s clearly been shared all over the world thanks to its relatability.

