WATCH: ‘Together We Can’, Two Maltese Teens Win Dance Competition

The winners of FIDEM Charity Foundation’s dance competition have been found. Inspired by their community music video project, Flimkien – Together We Can, two lucky dancers have won a one-year scholarship to two top dance schools.

Àliyah Cuschieri (14) and Gabriel Camilleri (19) won the competition in first and second place respectively.

As the winners, they will have the chance to attend Seed Dance Studios and The College of Dance on their scholarship. They have also won the chance to take part in a professional music video choreographed by Justin Roy Barker – the artistic director of The College of Dance.

Justin, together with Marisha Bonnici (artistic director of Seed Dance Studios) were the judges of the competition. Both strive to contribute to the cause during the unprecedented times that the pandemic created.

Both also strive to help art and culture continue thriving in Malta.