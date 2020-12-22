WATCH: ‘We Are Ready!’ Maltese Artists Come Together For A Hopeful 2020 Christmas Message

Everyone is ready for 2020 to end, but not before one final sombre look back and one very important hopeful look ahead.

With live music and events of any kind taking a disastrous backseat for most of the year, one of the island’s most popular party promoters took a slightly different approach for their annual Christmas message.

“Sound Salon’s Christmas message has always been one we love to share,” the organisation started. “This year, we felt that showcasing unity as artists in such difficult times was our priority and responsibility.”

While under two minutes long, the video is jam-packed with beloved artists and DJs from various walks of life. Instantly recognisable faces like those of Destiny and Red Electrick join the ranks of popular artists like Owen Leuellen, The Travellers, Versatile Brass, and DJs like Micimago, Kugene and Benny Gee. Even panto legend Alan Montanaro features at one point!

“And as clichè as it might sound, yes we believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and yes, #WeAreReady for a better year!”

In fact, the whole video is poised as one joint letter to Santa, where instead of material things, the island’s artists are asking for just one thing; the return to normality and the opportunity to entertain their friends, families and fans once more.

From large-scale parties to intimate gigs, many of the world’s artists have had to go through 2020 with nothing more than memories of the past or livestreams from indoors.

Now, with a vaccine just around the corner and the hope of a better 2021, it’s great to see that Malta’s artists are ready to go the second normality finally resumes.

