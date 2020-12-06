د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Edge Of Glory! This Maltese Stuntman Can Literally Run Down Cliffs

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The human body’s capable of some pretty amazing things, but we bet you didn’t know some people could quite literally run down cliffs…

…with a bit of help from some specialised equipment – but hey, it’s still super impressive.

As the rest of Malta sat back and enjoyed some Sunday morning breakfast, Maltese stuntman and adrenaline junky Matthew was casually running down Siġġiewi’s Xaqqa Cliffs, and it’s just as crazy as it sounds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Chetcuti (@phantomstunts)

This crazy stunt was executed thanks to a nifty piece of equipment called a ‘multipoint vest’ and, of course, plenty of practice.

The stunt was co-ordinated by local company Phantom Stunts – the brainchild of Malta’s very own star stuntman Morgan Chetcuti.

Born in 1981, Chetcuti joined the Royal Marines Cadets at the tender age of 13. As soon as he turned 18, he went ahead and joined the Armed Forces of Malta, where he spent a good 12 and a half years.

After working with a number of law enforcement agencies both in Malta and overseas, Chetcuti was asked to perform in a Russian feature being filmed in Malta – and from that day on, he started pursuing a career In stunts.

To this day, Chetcuti has taken part in a number of globally-renowned blockbuster films; we’re talking Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Captain Phillips, and World War Z, to name a few.

Tag someone who’s scared of heights

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Masks Join Malta’s National Collection Of Historical Clothing

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK