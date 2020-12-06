WATCH: Edge Of Glory! This Maltese Stuntman Can Literally Run Down Cliffs

As the rest of Malta sat back and enjoyed some Sunday morning breakfast, Maltese stuntman and adrenaline junky Matthew was casually running down Siġġiewi’s Xaqqa Cliffs, and it’s just as crazy as it sounds.

…with a bit of help from some specialised equipment – but hey, it’s still super impressive.

The human body’s capable of some pretty amazing things, but we bet you didn’t know some people could quite literally run down cliffs…

This crazy stunt was executed thanks to a nifty piece of equipment called a ‘multipoint vest’ and, of course, plenty of practice.

The stunt was co-ordinated by local company Phantom Stunts – the brainchild of Malta’s very own star stuntman Morgan Chetcuti.

Born in 1981, Chetcuti joined the Royal Marines Cadets at the tender age of 13. As soon as he turned 18, he went ahead and joined the Armed Forces of Malta, where he spent a good 12 and a half years.

After working with a number of law enforcement agencies both in Malta and overseas, Chetcuti was asked to perform in a Russian feature being filmed in Malta – and from that day on, he started pursuing a career In stunts.

To this day, Chetcuti has taken part in a number of globally-renowned blockbuster films; we’re talking Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Captain Phillips, and World War Z, to name a few.

