Watch: Gozo’s ‘Bob Marley’ Breaks Down His Love For Nature, Quiet Life And His Bike
Much of the time life can seem to be fast-paced, disconnected from the world around us – and especially from nature.
Yet, few take the time to appreciate the true beauty of a quiet, humble life than John Spiteri, more commonly known to locals as Ġanni ‘il-Wijża’ and Gozo’s very own Bob Marley.
As part of their Sharing Passions segment Rotta, Malta’s Automotive, Aircraft and Boat Community, recently highlighted Ġanni ‘il-Wijża’ for his quiet life in touch with nature and amongst animals.
“Now that I’m at this age, I’m living surrounded by nature and by the animals I have” he says in the video. “Sometimes I [also] jump from Imġarr ix-Xini.”
In the video, Spiteri reflected on his life – describing how he has been a football player, 2nd place in Mr. Malta in Bodybuilding in the 80s, and how he eventually ended up in a situation where he did not have any money and struggled before starting his life in Gozo.
“That is how life is, no matter what you’re going through life will always remain beautiful, stay active, stay cheerful. There’s always something that can make you happy” He goes on to say. “If there is no one, there’s still the sea, nature, sun, the universe… If I just look at those I already feel better.
Spiteri’s famed bicycle (which he started using when he could no longer afford his Land Rover), is also revealed to have been donated by Gozo’s Animal Welfare.
He explains that Gozo’s Animal Welfare became aware that he was feeding up to 20 dogs and 60 cats and also knew that he was always short on money. As such, they decided to donate the well-used bike for Spiteri to commute around the island with.
“It’s quite a good bike, it has a hard-working life. I’m always riding it to the farm and back with quite a load, plus the haversack on an inclining road.” Spiteri went on to state that the bike has become a beloved part of his life, riding it everywhere – even at night when “the universe is lit up and the moon is full” because that is when “you’ll get lost in that beauty”.
Share your passion down below!