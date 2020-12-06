Watch: Gozo’s ‘Bob Marley’ Breaks Down His Love For Nature, Quiet Life And His Bike

Much of the time life can seem to be fast-paced, disconnected from the world around us – and especially from nature.

Yet, few take the time to appreciate the true beauty of a quiet, humble life than John Spiteri, more commonly known to locals as Ġanni ‘il-Wijża’ and Gozo’s very own Bob Marley.

As part of their Sharing Passions segment Rotta, Malta’s Automotive, Aircraft and Boat Community, recently highlighted Ġanni ‘il-Wijża’ for his quiet life in touch with nature and amongst animals.

“Now that I’m at this age, I’m living surrounded by nature and by the animals I have” he says in the video. “Sometimes I [also] jump from Imġarr ix-Xini.”

In the video, Spiteri reflected on his life – describing how he has been a football player, 2nd place in Mr. Malta in Bodybuilding in the 80s, and how he eventually ended up in a situation where he did not have any money and struggled before starting his life in Gozo.