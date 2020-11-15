WATCH: Kane The Breakdancing Toddler Takes To The Stage In Explosive MGT Audition

د . إAEDSRر . س

Three-year-old Kane blessed the stage with some awesome breakdance moves during the latest episode of Malta’s Got Talent.

Kane is the son of Charlene and Liston, founders of breakdancing school Street Elements.

The dancing couple said that Kane has been accompanying them on their performances since he was just six months old.

Street Elements made it through to the next round of Malta’s Got Talent with four yesses. Whilst Howard suggested they polish up their performance, it’s safe to say that Street Elements has some serious talent to show us.

