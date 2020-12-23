WATCH: Malta’s Animal Commissioner Publishes Adorable Video About Helping Animals This Festive Season

Carrie and Suki, Alison Bezzina’s very own pet dogs, even kicked off the video with a cutely-dubbed short introduction!

Newly-appointed Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina published an adorable video detailing a couple of tips that can help improve animals’ quality-of-life this Christmas season in Malta.

“We’re two very lucky dogs. We live in a warm and comfortable home. We truly couldn’t ask for a better life!”

“But whilst we’re happy and have a lot and a lot of toys, there are a lot of cats and dogs that are spending this Christmas locked up in a cage or out in the streets, alone without a loving family,“ Carrie and Suki said.

Soon enough, Bezzina interjected as she went through a few suggestions that can help our furry friends live a happier life.

“As you know, this is my first Christmas as Commissioner for Animal Welfare, however my wish remains the same – improving the lives of animals in Malta.”

Bezzina proceeded to list three key points. Firstly, she spoke out against giving pets as a gift this Christmas.

“Animals can live up to 15 years, if not more, so one might not be ready for this commitment,“ the Commissioner for Animal Welfare said.

Bezzina went on to encourage viewers to adopt from sanctuaries, should they be ready to own a pet. Lastly, Bezzina told viewers that if they’re not ready to adopt, they can still help out by donating to sanctuaries.

Bezzina was appointed as Commissioner for Animal Welfare less than a month ago after Magistrate Dennis Montebello stepped down from his role.

An avid animal lover, Bezzina has been at the forefront of protecting animal rights in Malta for over two decades now and often documented her efforts in a personal blog – I Will Not Go Away.

