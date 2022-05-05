Have A Seat And Watch Former President Marie Louise Coleiro and Ben Camille’s Chat About Childhood And Politics

Tonight watch President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca sit down for a chat with Maltese actor and model, Ben Camille.

Ahead of the Malta Trust Foundation’s fundraiser, President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca will sit down for a chat with Maltese TV personality, Ben Camille about childhood experiences and today’s hot political topics.

The episode will be airing this evening at 7pm on Lovin Malta’s and Ben Camille’s Facebook pages.

In a trailer for the episode, while Coleiro Preca plays coy, Ben showers her with compliments. “You just give off kindness. You inspire me to be better,” he tells her with a smile on his face.