WATCH: Stef Galea And Instagram’s PastaQueen Team Up On Amalfi Coast
Stef Galea, a Maltese photographer making waves on the international scene, has been spotted in the company of none other than The PastaQueen as part of an ongoing shoot of the Instagram star.
If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard of Stef then you might have heard of her photography mostly based in London.
Stef has grown into a name in the art world for quite some time and a lot of the time her work takes inspiration from Malta. She’s had awesome success with work for both her fashion editorial skills for the magazine Vogue Italia and for her short film produced in a Maltese bakery for Vogue Czechoslovakia
In case you don’t know who the Pasta Queen is, we’ve got you covered. Most Commonly Known as Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno is an Italian YouTuber and Tiktok content creator who creates and shares different homemade pasta recipes.
Stef has been spotted in the Instagram story of the Queen of Pasta while touring the Amalfi coast.
Stef has been spotted in the Instagram story of the Queen of Pasta while touring the Amalfi coast.
The highly anticipated SMAs want to celebrate creators who dominated Maltese social media between 1st April 2020 and July 31st 2021.
Voting is now open with 114 nominees over 19 categories to choose from.
