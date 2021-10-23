WATCH: Take A Personal Look At Mayor Pete’s Maltese Roots In New Documentary

A new upcoming documentary will be giving an exclusive look at the life of Maltese-American Politician Pete Buttigieg and his run for Presidency; his marriage and how they handled their relationship and the candidate’s sexuality when running in the 2020 campaign.

“This is the only chance you’ll ever get to vote for a Maltese American, left-handed, Episcopalian, gay, war veteran, mayor, millennial,” Buttigieg says in the documentary trailer.

Directed by Jesse Moss, the political documentary will follow the early days of Pete Buttigieg’s campaign, to his unlikely, successful victory in Iowa and beyond.

The documentary dives even deeper into the crucial moments, when cameras are off and into the personal aspects of Pete Buttigieg’s life while working a campaign for the highest office in the country and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its centre.

Previously the Maltese-American Politician used to serve as an officer in the U.S Navy reserves. Pete Buttigieg was a Mayor of South Bend and is now a loving husband, father, democratic presidential candidate, and Secretary of Transposition.

Before securing the title of being the first openly gay member to serve in any administration in a cabinet-level position,

Secretary Pete hoped to conquer the White House, at a point in his campaign seemed to be going really well, especially when he managed to beat out his current boss, President Joe Biden, in the Lowa Caucuses. Pete Buttigieg later dropped out and decided to support Biden.

Pete Buttigieg became the first openly gay member to serve in any administration in a cabinet-level position. The documentary even touches upon how influential and how this campaign is an encouragement to the gay community that it does get better. Outside of work-life, Buttigieg married Chasten back in 2018, and this year they welcomed twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg.

Mayor Pete will be making premiering on 12th November on Amazon Prime!