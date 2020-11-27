WATCH: This Mysterious Maltese Mini Series Is Streaming For Free On Lovin Malta For 12 Hours!

The first episode of Ineż (Kienet Perfetta), a Studio 18, ŻiguŻajg, and Spazju Kreattiv co-production, will be streamed for free on Lovin Malta for 12 hours – from 6pm today until midnight.

Ineż (Kienet Perfetta) follows the mysterious disappearance of 14-year-old Ineż – a popular, sassy, and rebellious social media queen who everyone considered to be ‘perfect’.

Directed by theatre veteran Jean-Marc Cafa, and written by the locally-renowned Simone Spiteri, Ineż (Kienet Perfetta) is a three-episode series.

The rest of the episodes can be viewed right here for just €7 – but don’t delay, because the show will only remain online for another three days.

Cannot wait till 6pm?

Then sit back, relax and check out the show’s trailer below.