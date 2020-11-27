WATCH: This Mysterious Maltese Mini Series Is Streaming For Free On Lovin Malta For 12 Hours!
The first episode of Ineż (Kienet Perfetta), a Studio 18, ŻiguŻajg, and Spazju Kreattiv co-production, will be streamed for free on Lovin Malta for 12 hours – from 6pm today until midnight.
Ineż (Kienet Perfetta) follows the mysterious disappearance of 14-year-old Ineż – a popular, sassy, and rebellious social media queen who everyone considered to be ‘perfect’.
Directed by theatre veteran Jean-Marc Cafa, and written by the locally-renowned Simone Spiteri, Ineż (Kienet Perfetta) is a three-episode series.
The rest of the episodes can be viewed right here for just €7 – but don’t delay, because the show will only remain online for another three days.
Cannot wait till 6pm?
Then sit back, relax and check out the show’s trailer below.
Ineż (Kienet Perfetta) brings together Maltese acting veterans like Mikhail Basmadjian and Kristjana Casha and newcomers like Matthew Dimech Genuis and Adam Ryan.