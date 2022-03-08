Watch: Celebrating Remarkable Maltese Women Through Poetry And Music On International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Lovin Malta has put together a video featuring remarkable Maltese women who have truly made an impact throughout the country’s history. The video features a poem by renowned Indian-Canadian poet, Rupi Kaur – who graciously gave us her blessing to use it – and an original score by Malta-based Chinese pianist, Yun Cai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yun 韻 (@yun__cai)

Women and girls featured in the video, reciting the poem to Yun’s moving and emotional piece. They include Lovin Malta’s very own Sasha Vella and Hailey Borg, the assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, local TikToker Sarah Alfalah, child-model Francesca Naudi, and many more. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola – who graciously found time to be part of this project – also pitches in and lends her own voice to Kaur’s poignant words. You can watch the full video right here:

Be sure to check out more content created especially for International Women’s Day across our social media platforms and stay tuned for behind-the-scenes snippets of the video dropping later today. Share this article to spread awareness about International Women’s Day