X-Factor Malta Season 3 Is Back! Tune In Tonight To Discover Malta’s Next Undiscovered Talent

After a one-year hiatus, X-Factor Malta will be returning to your TV screens tonight at 20:50pm with the country on the hunt for its next undiscovered talent.

With €50,000 on the line and a number of well-known faces already revealing that they’re competing, this season is looking like it was worth the wait. Judge Keith Howard shared this excitement on Facebook: “We’re all looking forward to it. Lots of new things planned. New set design for room auditions, new Bootcamp, new winning prize… I promise you won’t have an obvious favourite to win this year. It’s going to be tough. See you soon.”

The other judges that will be joining Howard are local sensation Ira Losco, Philippa Naudi from The New Victorians, and Winter Moods frontman Ivan Grech. Ben Camille will host. “I am so excited about the one show in Malta that offers an opportunity to artists to expose their talent and really savour what the industry throws at us,” Ira said.