Amber Woods Reacts To Shock X Factor Malta Elimination: ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’

Maltese-American singer Amber Woods has pledged to continue her music journey after her controversial elimination from X Factor Malta last night. “At the end of the day, it’s a TV show,” Amber said in an Instagram story after the episode aired last night. “I have plenty more planned. It doesn’t end here so again thank you to all messaging.” “I just love music. I didn’t want to replace who I had to replace on that chair, and also it wasn’t fun being eliminated after.” “But everything happens for a reason. Just got to keep your head held high, and keep going. And that’s for all artists out there.”

She said she will keep on writing her own songs “for the love of music”. “I don’t measure success in numbers, it’s about real connection,” she said. Amber, known as an influencer on the popular content creation house ClubHouse Europe, performed a powerful rendition of Demi Lovato’s Sober during X Factor Malta’s Six Chair Challenge.

While most of the judges had rave reviews for her performance, her own mentor Ivan Grech was more sceptical. “For me you could do much more, you were in a world of your own and you sort of shut down from the connection,” Grech said. “I’m really really not sure if you deserve a chair or not.” Fellow judge Howard Keith Debono was incredulous, shouting out “u ejja” and telling Grech that giving the singer a chair was a “no-brainer”.

Although Amber did end up winning Shirley Cachia’s chair, it turned out to be a short-lived experience as she was replaced by Rebecca Zammit, who was herself replaced by Lisa Gauci. Several people criticised Grech on social media for eliminating Amber and for feeding on the reaction of the audience before deciding who to eliminate. Do you think Amber should have qualified last night?