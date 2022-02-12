And He’s Done It! Ryan Hili Wins X Factor Malta

It’s Official! Ryan Hili has been crowned champion for season 3 of X Factor Malta!

The news comes in the wake of a series of stunning performances that blew the judges and audiences away. Performances that saw the humble teacher sing his heart out and take no prisoners.

Ryan’s entry in the competition was written in the stars. Fun fact: he had to be pushed into entering by his colleagues at school.

“Either you apply, or we apply for you,” they said.

Reaching the final was already a big win, in his eyes.

Despite his talent, which even on his worst days, trumps the greatest in the game, we can all remember him as the shy and nervous man whose concerns were only too relatable.

Now his journey sees him start a potentially lucrative music career, and with a €50,000 winner’s prize too.

From the first steps taken on the show, he garnered the judge’s praise.

“You just get on the stage and pour out your emotions. No acts no gimmicks,” said X Factor judge Philippa Naudi.

It was this voice, if not also his attitude and on-stage presence, that helped him become an instant favourite on the island.

“Impeccable. Your voice is like fine wine. Everything seems so effortless,” said Ira Losco.

Ryan’s prowess earned him a mentorship with Howard Keith.

“What makes you special is how well you can pour out your emotions into the mic, the way you do,” he said.

Under his guidance, his talents eventually transitioned into a more modern style approach to music, one which saw him keep to the classics we all know and love.

Watch Ryan’s win below: