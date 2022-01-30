د . إAEDSRر . س

Audrienne’s X Factor Malta Dream Is Over As She Is Eliminated In Tonight’s Live Show

Audrienne has been eliminated from X Factor Malta tonight after receiving the fewest number of votes from the public. 

Audrienne, a nurse, sang a rendition of Friend Like Me’ from Aladdin in the third live show and was praised by all four judges, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition.

After her elimination, the singer’s mentor Ira Losco said it was “an honour” to work her throughout the competition.

Kevin Paul and Timea Farr will now face each other in a sing-off, with judges Ivan Grech, Howard Keith Debono, Ira Losco and Philippa Naudi deciding who will be eliminated. 

Do you agree with this decision? 

