Familiar Faces Back On Stage In X Factor’s Surprise Duet Performances

With X Factor Malta’s Season 3 Grand Finale underway, audiences all over Malta have been kept on the edge of their seats, eagerly watching as the four remaining finalists are set to go the distance. But in what initially promised to be a night rife with surprises, the show did not fail to disappoint after several familiar faces returned to the stage hellbent to create some magic. The familiar faces? Justine Shorfid, Nicole Frendo, Michela Pace, Owen Leuellen, and none other than Destiny.

Teenage vocal prodigy Justine Shorfid took to the stage in a surprise feature which saw her perform Adele’s Rumour Has It alongside finalist Lisa Gauci. For those who forgot (although we’re sure you didn’t) Shorfid instantly won over the judges during X Factor’s first season, wherein her magnetic personality and sassy attitude have earned her a spot in the finals. During which time, she was morning the passing of her father. Still, her return to the stage was marked with a positive note. “I can’t describe what I’m feeling, being here again,” she said upon her return. Shorfid heaped praise on Lisa Gauci, whom she pegged to go the distance as the competition reaches the business end. You can check out the performance below:

The second surprise duet which took place on Malta’s X Factor saw Ryan Hili take the stage alongside Nicole Frendo who went on to claim place third in X Factor previous edition. The two performed Stay With Me by Sam Smith. “A great sense of nostalgia. And a big thanks to Ryan for trusting me with this duet,” Frendo said upon her return. Check out the performance below!

The moment we’d all been waiting for. We felt it, we knew it deep down. But seeing X Factor Malta’s first-ever winner Michela Pace take the stage alongside Drakard was nothing less than special. The two opened with a smooth rendition of Wicked Game by Gemma Hayes. “So honoured to perform alongside Drakard,” Michela said after the performance.

The stage seemed to be missing something until freestyle rapper Owen Leuellen took the stage beside Cheryl Balzan. “Our combined energy is more than enough to blast the place to hell!” Of course, we use the term ‘beside’ quite loosely, with the two’s adaptation of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, the crowd went absolutely wild, moreover once Leuellen floated out of the stage and behind the judges quarters. The X Factor Malta runner-up once again wowed crowds with his confident style and fresh approach to hip hop. Check out their performance below:

Then came one whose vocal prowess has now traveled to the ends of the Earth and back, with her own competition-winning number: Malta’s very own Destiny. The queen is back.