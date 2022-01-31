Judges Made The Right Call, Kevin Paul Calleja Admits After X Factor Malta Sing-Off Elimination

Former X Factor Malta contestant Kevin Paul Calleja has said the judging panel made “the right call” by eliminating him following a sing-off last night.

“After some well-needed rest and some time to process all that’s happened during this X Factor Malta journey, I want to say thank you,” Kevin Paul said on social media.

“This has been such a wonderful experience, from the very first audition all the way to Live Show 3, particularly during the first live show where I had the opportunity to showcase an original song called ‘Hurt’.”