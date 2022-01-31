Judges Made The Right Call, Kevin Paul Calleja Admits After X Factor Malta Sing-Off Elimination
Former X Factor Malta contestant Kevin Paul Calleja has said the judging panel made “the right call” by eliminating him following a sing-off last night.
“After some well-needed rest and some time to process all that’s happened during this X Factor Malta journey, I want to say thank you,” Kevin Paul said on social media.
“This has been such a wonderful experience, from the very first audition all the way to Live Show 3, particularly during the first live show where I had the opportunity to showcase an original song called ‘Hurt’.”
“Looking back at last night’s outcome, I must say that I am grateful to have been able to perform one last time on that stage. I am genuinely happy with how the performance of ‘Money Heist’ turned out.”
“I must also admit that, ultimately, during the sing-off, Ira Losco and Philippa Naudi made the right call and for that reason I’d like to congratulate Timea Farr for making it through.”
Only six singers – Lisa Gauci, Ryan Hili, Timea Farr, Ceci and Kriss, Cheryl Balzan and Drakard – are left in the competition, with the next live show set to take place on Sunday.
