Judges Made The Right Call, Kevin Paul Calleja Admits After X Factor Malta Sing-Off Elimination

Former X Factor Malta contestant Kevin Paul Calleja has said the judging panel made “the right call” by eliminating him following a sing-off last night.

“After some well-needed rest and some time to process all that’s happened during this X Factor Malta journey, I want to say thank you,” Kevin Paul said on social media.

“This has been such a wonderful experience, from the very first audition all the way to Live Show 3, particularly during the first live show where I had the opportunity to showcase an original song called ‘Hurt’.”

“Looking back at last night’s outcome, I must say that I am grateful to have been able to perform one last time on that stage. I am genuinely happy with how the performance of ‘Money Heist’ turned out.”

“I must also admit that, ultimately, during the sing-off, Ira Losco and Philippa Naudi made the right call and for that reason I’d like to congratulate Timea Farr for making it through.”

After thanking everyone who helped him on his X Factor journey, Kevin Paul repeated what he said right after his elimination, which is that “every beginning has an end and every end paves the way for a new beginning.”

Only six singers – Lisa Gauci, Ryan Hili, Timea Farr, Ceci and Kriss, Cheryl Balzan and Drakard – are left in the competition, with the next live show set to take place on Sunday.

