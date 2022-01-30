Kevin Paul Waves Goodbye To X Factor Malta As Timea Farr Survives Another Sing-Off

Timea Farr has won her second consecutive X Factor Malta sing-off after seeing off Kevin Paul at the end of tonight’s live show.

Timea and Kevin Paul went off against each at the end of tonight’s live show following Adrienne’s elimination.

Predictably, Judge Howard Keith Debono saved his act Kevin Paul and Ivan Grech saved his act Timea Farr, leaving the casting votes up to Ira Losco and Philippa Naudi.

Philippa and Ira both saved Timea, saying it was a close call but that they were “going with their gut feeling”.

As he was sent home, Kevin Paul sent out an uplifting message that “every beginning has an end but every end is a new beginning”, while Howard Keith hailed the singer’s growth throughout the competition.

