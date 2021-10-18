Stunning Vocals, A Coming Out Story And A COVID-19 Nurse Wow On X Factor Malta

Last night’s episode of X Factor Malta introduced some new voices while revealing some familiar faces’ hidden dreams to the island. With the judges left wowed throughout the show, here are some of the acts that caught our eyes last night.

1. Ivan Gaffiero During last night’s episode, Ivan Gaffiero, known nationally for his work in the local modelling and fashion industry, gave a raw and honest performance singing his version of the hit “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. Although he didn’t make it through to Bootcamp, he still managed to capture the viewer’s attention after he opened up about the struggles of being bullied while growing up, being a father of two and his struggles after coming out while married. The judges felt that his character and his talent are among the best and all agreed that Ivan is a positive and determined person. However, they concluded that his talents might not be that of an artist, but told him not to get discouraged.

2. Shaun Zaffarese Another familiar face, Tiktoker Sean Zaffarese, stunned viewers and judges with his unique voice. For his audition, he sang the hit song “Half a Man” by Dean Lewis. Zaffarese opened up about how he was introduced to the platform that’s brought him fame, saying that he downloaded TikTok during the pandemic, where he started imitating his father in certain hilarious exaggerated life scenarios.

3. Adrienne Fenech One of the participants was a new face, who by profession is a nurse that was on the frontlines battling COVID-19. Fenech opened up about how she’s seen families break up and people suffer during the pandemic – and continued to say that although she’s tough, she loves being a nurse.

4. REA The outspoken rapper hit the X Factor stage with rhymes and wowed the judges in her typical blistering fashion.