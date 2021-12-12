WATCH: Quarantined Singers Join Group Remotely On X Factor Malta After Testing Positive For COVID-19
In a first ever for X Factor Malta, a group sang semi-remotely after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19.
Anthea and Jacqueline took to the stage during the Six Chair Challenge, singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Edge of Glory’, with Esther and Martina joining them from home.
The group had only been formed during bootcamp, meaning it was never going to be an easy task, but of course quarantine made it even harder.
Their performance impressed the judges, who noted how tough it must have been to coordinate their voices given they weren’t even on the same stage.
“You’re literally blind to your group members so I must give it to you 100%,” judge Howard Keith Debono remarked.
Philippa Naudi, who is mentoring the groups, originally gave them one of the six available chairs, but later decided to eliminate them and give their seat to Xtract, another girl group.
Tag someone who needs to watch this!