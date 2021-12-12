WATCH: Quarantined Singers Join Group Remotely On X Factor Malta After Testing Positive For COVID-19 

In a first ever for X Factor Malta, a group sang semi-remotely after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Anthea and Jacqueline took to the stage during the Six Chair Challenge, singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Edge of Glory’, with Esther and Martina joining them from home.

The group had only been formed during bootcamp, meaning it was never going to be an easy task, but of course quarantine made it even harder.