WATCH: Singer With Bionic Hand Wows X Factor Malta Judges With Emotional Audition

“I was born without my left hand. It’s not something you see every day, but I’ve always felt this was a limitation. It affected me because I kept thinking people wouldn’t want to see it.”

“Two years ago I didn’t participate because I wasn’t confident enough, my appearance affects me a lot,” he said.

Having been born with no left hand, teacher Ryan Hili told judges how he felt really discouraged from participating in X Factor two years ago due to his appearance.

One singer with a bionic arm stunned X Factor Malta ’s judges following an emotional audition during an action-packed and exciting premiere of the latest season.

In 2015, Ryan got a bionic hand, which helped him in his personal life by helping him gain confidence. However, in 2019 another tragedy struck after the unexpected loss of his father.

This encouraged him to launch his musical career where Ryan even dedicated his first song to his late father.

“I released my first song back in 2019, I released it dedicated to my father. Within the span of a month, my father entered the hospital and passed away,” he said.

“This was one of the factors that encouraged me to think about music.”

For his audition, Ryan wowed the judges with his emotional take on ‘Train Wreck’ by James Arthur.

Judge Ivan Grech, the former lead vocalist from Winter moods, was stunned by the track telling Ryan:

“You made me emotional, there were technicalities that weren’t perfect, but then again I don’t think an artist exists that is perfect.”

“Your song touched my heart,” Judge Phillipa Naudi from the New Victorians said.

All judges, including Howard Keith Debono and Ira Losco, gave Ryan a much-deserved ‘Yes’ to the next round, making us more and more excited to see his future performances.

The premiere was full of new exciting, different and young talent, with contestants in their teens wowing judges. Stay tuned for next week’s show!