X Factor Malta’s Rock And Roll Superstar Cheryl Eliminated While Drakard, Lisa And Ryan Lock Horns For Top Spot

Cheryl Balzan has been eliminated from the first challenge of X Factor Malta’s season 3 finale.

Her exit follows an emphatic performance delivered on stage, where she hit the mic with her own rendition of ‘Here Comes The Rain Again‘ by the Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart.

A performance which captivated audiences, who responded with rhythmic wavings of their mobile phones’ flashlights.

Her elimination saw an emotional Ira take the stage alongside her, as the rock-and-roll superstar sounded her goodbyes.

“It was an amazing journey with ups and downs,” Cheryl said. “But my musical journey will not end here.”

“Rock and roll never dies!”

Her performance may not have been enough to take her as far as many among us would have liked. But without question, she has rubberstamped her impressive talents in the music industry in Malta.

Regardless of the result, judges did not hold back on their praises.

“I hope you record your rendition of this song because you absolutely smashed it. You’ve shown us all that when you go on stage, your place is there,” X Factor Judge and Wintermoods frontman Ivan Grech said.

“You’ve invested so much in yourself. We’ve always known you had raw talent. You put in the work and the time. And look at you now,” X Factor Judge and New Victorians’ Philippa Naudi said.

None of us will forget the steps they have taken to make it this far.