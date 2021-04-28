‘You’ve Been Wave of Changed’: Neil Agius Inspires Incredible Weight Loss In Anti-Obesity Campaign

Back in December swimmer Neil Agius ferried his friend Michel Galea across the channel between Malta and Gozo in a bid to raise awareness about obesity.

Galea, known to his friends as Mixu, pledged to lose 10kg if Agius succeeded in pulling him across the channel.

Swimming across the channel from Marfa to Ħondoq ir-Rummien was a piece of cake for Neil, who last year completed a 100-kilometre swim between Malta and Gozo.

It was now up to Mixu to uphold his end of the bargain, and so he did.

“So proud of this guy Michel. You not only kept up your side of the challenge, but took it to a whole new level,” Agius said yesterday in a Facebook post accompanied by a photo of Galea.

“All that was needed was a bit of motivation and belief, and with that anything is possible.”

Wave of change was founded by Agius in a bid to raise awareness about the need to safeguard Malta’s environment and to inspire and support people looking to leave a positive impact on their surroundings.

We can’t wait to see what Neil will be pulling off next!