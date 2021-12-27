111 COVID-19 Helpline Overloaded As People Struggling To Get In Contact

The central 111 COVID-19 helpline is overloaded as people are struggling to successfully get in contact following a surge in new cases over the Christmas holidays.

Multiple sources told Lovin Malta that callers are struggling to get through to the helpline, as Malta continues to experience the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Lovin Malta repeatedly attempted to call 111, to no avail.

A mother of three as well as an elderly woman reportedly spent hours this morning left on hold waiting for a helpline responder.

“I was trying to book a PCR this morning but the line was disconnecting immediately,” the mother told Lovin Malta.