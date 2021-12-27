111 COVID-19 Helpline Overloaded As People Struggling To Get In Contact
The central 111 COVID-19 helpline is overloaded as people are struggling to successfully get in contact following a surge in new cases over the Christmas holidays.
Multiple sources told Lovin Malta that callers are struggling to get through to the helpline, as Malta continues to experience the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Lovin Malta repeatedly attempted to call 111, to no avail.
A mother of three as well as an elderly woman reportedly spent hours this morning left on hold waiting for a helpline responder.
“I was trying to book a PCR this morning but the line was disconnecting immediately,” the mother told Lovin Malta.
A spokesperson for the Health Ministry has appealed for people to avoid taking up too much time on the phone, as it is overloading the lines.
They reminded citizens to practice self-isolation as soon as the symptoms surface or as soon as they are confirmed as positive, whichever comes first.
The spokesperson also urged people to compile a list of contacts that they met over the previous two days.
They also emphasised that positive people should stop swabbing while they’re in quarantine, as a negative test would not necessarily mean that the quarantine can be terminated.
Have you had issues contacting 111?