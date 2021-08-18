13 Deaths In Three Years: A Look Back At All The Inmates Lost In Malta Since 2018

The death of Colin Galea, a Maltese inmate who committed suicide, has tragically shined a spotlight on conditions within Malta’s prison, Corradino Correctional Facility.

Over the last three years – since 2018 – 13 prisoners have died while incarcerated in Malta’s prison.

Five are as a result of suspected suicide. One is a confirmed suicide. Four cases are death by natural causes. And from the 13 prisoners that have died, only five magisterial inquiries have been concluded.

Their deaths have led to broken families, grief and sorrow for loved ones both local and abroad.

Here is a look back at all the inmates that died during their time serving prison sentences.

7 June, 2018 – Mamadou Sakine, 35 years old

He was remanded in preventative arrest over rape accusations. He was found unconscious in his cell by prison guards. The inquiry found that the man had been proclaimed dead at Mater Dei Hospital. The autopsy found that he died of natural causes, namely coronary artery thrombosis.

11 December, 2018 – Seajay Cardona, 26 years old

Serving time for assaulting his ex-partner. The death is suspected to be a suicide, however, the inquiry is still ongoing.

26 December, 2018 – Steven Farrugia, 34 years old

He had several convictions against him, including drugs and theft. A short while after complaining of chest pains, he was found unconscious in his cell. He had asked for painkillers in order to subside his chest pains. The inquiry is still ongoing.

13 March, 2019 – Noel Calleja, 39 years old

He was in prison pending trial for attempted murder and domestic violence. The inquiry is still ongoing, however, the death is suspected to be a suicide.

27 October, 2019 – Mario Jean-Paul Carmelo Fenech, unknown age

He was found unconscious in his cell and taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he eventually died. The inquiry is still underway however, the death is suspected to be yet another suicide.

25 November, 2019 – Francis Formosa, 49 years old

He was found unconscious in his cell and died later on. There were no signs of external violence. The magisterial inquiry is still ongoing.

29 November, 2019 – Ben Ali Wahid Ben Hassine, 57 years old

He was serving a life sentence for having killed four people in 1988. He was hospitalised in Mater Dei Hospital and died several days later. At the time, reports had suggested that the death was possibly a suicide.

24 February, 2020 – John Attard, 72 years old

He was an accomplice in the murder of Fortunata Spiteri, which happened back in 2001. His dead body was found in his cell in the early hours of the morning. Authorities claim that he died of natural causes caused by coronary artery disease and myocardial hypertrophy.

5 September, 2020 – Gordon Calleja, 45 years old

He was convicted of attempted murder and found dead in his cell. The authorities said that he had died of natural causes caused by narrowed heart arteries.

7 September, 2020 – Nazzareno Mifsud, 57 years old

He was awaiting extradition to the USA on the crime of having sexually molested two young boys. He committed suicide by hanging during his break time in his cell. He was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital, however, attempts to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful.

19 November, 2020 – Ihtisham Ihtisham, 25 years old